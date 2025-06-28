Hazlewood, Head shine as Australia rout West Indies inside three days of first Test

Australia's fast bowler Beau Webster (centre) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the first Test against West Indies in Barbados on June 26, 2025. — AFP

BARBADOS: Josh Hazlewood led the charge with a five-wicket haul as Australia secured a commanding 159-run victory over the West Indies inside three days in the opening Test at Bridgetown on Saturday.

Chasing 301 for victory, West Indies were bowled out for just 141 in the final session of Day three, with Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon wrapping up the innings in dramatic fashion.

Lyon struck twice in consecutive deliveries in what would have been the final over of the day, as Australia claimed the extra half-hour and completed the win without needing a fourth day.

Despite a brief period of resistance from Shamar Joseph—who swung freely and was dropped in the deep—and Justin Greaves, Australia’s bowlers remained relentless.

Joseph eventually edged to slip before Jayden Seales was caught at short leg to bring the match to a close.

The match had remained finely poised at the start of the third day, with Australia ahead by just 82 runs and four wickets in hand. But a strong middle-order performance from Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey turned the tide.

Head, who benefited from West Indies’ seventh dropped catch of the match, scored twin half-centuries on a tricky surface and was named Player of the Match.

Carey added vital lower-order runs, racing to a 40-ball half-century with a flurry of attacking strokes, including a lofted six over long-off and a straight drive into the sightscreen. His aggressive innings gave Australia a formidable target to defend.

Earlier in the day, Mitchell Starc gave Australia an early breakthrough by removing Kraigg Brathwaite in the first over.

John Campbell and Keacy Carty showed brief promise, but Hazlewood’s relentless accuracy triggered a collapse.

Campbell fell while attempting a lap sweep and Brandon King followed immediately, edging onto the pads with the ball flying to gully, where Cameron Green took a stunning catch.

Hazlewood then removed Roston Chase and Carty in quick succession, exploiting variable bounce and sharp movement off the pitch.

Pat Cummins added to West Indies' misery by bowling Shai Hope with a delivery that skidded under the bat.

Substitute Marnus Labuschagne contributed in the field with a sharp direct hit to run out Alzarri Joseph, while Hazlewood removed Jomel Warrican to complete his five-for.

Although Shamar Joseph launched two balls out of the ground in a late cameo, Lyon’s final strikes ensured Australia would not be dragged into a fourth day.

West Indies were guilty of letting opportunities slip—literally—with seven catches dropped across the match, including a costly miss of Travis Head on 21.

The teams now head into the second Test with Australia holding a 1-0 lead in the series.