Roston Chase calls for umpire accountability after Test defeat against Australia

An undated picture of West Indies newly appointed Test captain Roston Chase (right to second). — AFP

BARBADOS: West Indies captain Roston Chase on Saturday criticised the umpiring standards during his side’s 159-run defeat to Australia, claiming several questionable decisions impacted the outcome of the opening Test.

Speaking after the match, Chase expressed frustration over multiple key decisions that went against the home side, particularly during crucial phases of the contest.

"This game is a frustrating one for me and for the team because we bowled out Australia for a relatively low score. We were very happy with that,” said Chase.

“But then there were so many questionable calls in the game and none of them went our way. As a player, you're giving your all, you're fighting—and then nothing is going your way.”

Chase echoed the call for greater accountability for umpires.

"It's frustrating because as players, when we mess up, when we get out of line, we're penalised harshly,” Chase said.

“But the officials, nothing ever happens to them. One bad decision can make or break a player's career. There should be consequences for blatant errors.”

West Indies were also undone by their own errors, most notably in the field. The team dropped seven catches during the Test.

“There’s nothing I can say to justify the guys dropping the catches. We’ve been working hard—taking 30 to 40 catches a day in practice—but match pressure is a different story.

"Once one goes down, the confidence can dip. But when that happens, you just have to focus on taking the next one,” Chase admitted.