PSF announces squad for Asian junior championship

Pakistan junior squash players pose for a photo before departing for South Korea to participate in the Asian Junior Squash Championship on June 28, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has announced an 11-member squad for the upcoming Asian Junior Squash Championship, scheduled to take place in South Korea from July one to five, 2025.

According to the PSF, Anas Ali Shah and Abdullah Nawaz will represent Pakistan in the Boys’ Under-19 category, while Umair Arif and Yahya Khan will compete in the Boys’ Under-17 category.

In the Boys’ Under-15 category, Nauman Khan and Ahmed Rayyan Khalil have been selected, with Sohail Adnan and Mustafa Khan set to play in the Boys’ Under-13 category.

On the girls’ side, Mehwish Ali will participate in the Under-17 category, Sehrish Ali in the Under-15 category and Mahnoor Ali in the Under-13 category.

The Asian Junior Squash Championship will bring together top junior talent from across the continent and will be held in South Korea from July 1 to 5.

For the unversed, Pakistani junior squash players delivered a stellar performance at the Australian Junior Open 2025, held on April 17, securing multiple titles across various age categories and showcasing the nation's rising talent on the global stage.

In a remarkable family achievement, three sisters — Mahnoor Ali, Mehwish Ali, and Sehrish Ali — represented Pakistan in different girls' divisions. Mahnoor and Mehwish emerged as champions in their respective categories.

In the boys’ events, Azaan Ali Khan claimed the Boys’ Under-17 title with a dominant 3-0 win over Henry Cross.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Ali Naz added another trophy to Pakistan’s haul by defeating Freddie Goldsmith in the Boys’ Under-11 final after a spirited performance.