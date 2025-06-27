Kamindu Mendis says second Test in Sri Lanka’s ‘hands’

Sri Lanka´s Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the third day of their second Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on June 27, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis said Friday that Sri Lanka are in a good position and will try to bowl out Bangladesh for a modest total in the second Test, underway here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground.

The home side were wickets away from securing a thumping victory over Bangladesh, who finished the third day at 115/6, trailing by a further 96 runs with wicketkeeper Litton Das unbeaten on 13.

A collective bowling effort helped them book Bangladesh for 247 in the first innings, while an anchoring century from in-form opener Pathum Nissanka, followed by a counterpunching brisk half-century from Kusal Mendis gave them a handy 211-run first-innings lead.

Sri Lankan bowlers continued their demolition in the second innings as they left Bangladesh on the verge of an innings defeat.

Meanwhile, Mendis, while speaking to the reporters after the conclusion of the third day’s play, said that the spinners have started getting help from both ends and thus the hosts would try to bowl out Bangladesh soon to secure a massive triumph.

"I think the pitch today spun more than yesterday. [In the] Last session if you see, the ball is turning now. Both ends you get turn as of now. The game is in our hands now and we will try and bowl them out for a low total,” Kamindu stated.

"We are in a good position and that's thanks to the first innings lead that we were able to take," he added.

Although Kamindu Mendis remained pleased with his team’s overall performance in the ongoing fixture, he expressed disappointment over Kusal and Dinesh Chandimal missing their respective centuries.

"In cricket a batter needs to go through all these situations. He scores 80 and 90s and even 30s and 40s. Every batter tries to score a hundred and win the game. Kusal was very unfortunate to [get] run out. So was Chandi [Chandimal]. That's part of the game," he said.

"It's not something that we have done all of a sudden. We have done well in Test cricket in recent two or three years. We play to win. It's a big process that goes for three years or so. Win and defeats is common to every team but we try to make most out of situations," he concluded.