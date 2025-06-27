Austrian GP: Lando Norris leads McLaren one-two in practice

McLaren's Lando Norris after qualifying in second place at Circuit de Barcelona on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

SPIELBERG: Lando Norris beats Formula One leader teammate Oscar Piastri Oscar Piastri in a McLaren one-two in second practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday after Mercedes’ George Russell dominated the opening session.

Norris was 0.157 seconds ahead of Piastri, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third on the list with 0.318secs off the pace.

After Russell's best of one minute 05.542 seconds in the early afternoon, Norris lapped in 1:04.580.

Verstappen, a five-time winner at his team's home circuit, was the only other driver under the five-second mark with a 1:04.898.

Russell, winner from pole position in Montreal two weeks ago, finished sixth in practice two with Lance Stroll at fourth for Aston Martin and Charles Leclerc fifth for Ferrari.

Alex Dunne, who was making his F1 practice debut for McLaren as part of team obligations to give rookie drivers F1 experience, impressed in the first session when he lapped fourth fastest and only 0.069 slower than Piastri.

Still only 19 and the first Irish driver in 22 years to take part in a Grand Prix weekend, he thanked the team over the radio as the chequered flag fell.

"A little boy's dream came true, and this is definitely the best day of my life," Dunne said.

"Thank you everyone for letting me do this, and thanks to Lando as well for trusting me with his car," he added.

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella cautioned not to read too much into the time, however.

"Alex has been quite diligent and impressive, and then he also had the chance to show some speed and, no surprise, he is a fast driver," Stella said.

"I think we need to be a bit careful looking at the lap times, because his came later on in the stint when the fuel was down.

“But I think encouraging and impressive in terms of Alex himself, and also I think a good session for McLaren."

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ended ninth and 10th respectively in the sessions as Ferrari made a difficult start to their preparations.

Hamilton was also warned for impeding Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

"I didn't see Antonelli," Hamilton said over the radio after the Italian went wide to avoid a collision.