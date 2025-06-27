Taijul Islam points out batting failure as Bangladesh stare at defeat

Bangladesh´s Taijul Islam (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking five-wicket haul during the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on June 27, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Bangladesh’s spin bowling all-rounder Taijul Islam on Friday, expressed disappointment over his team’s failure with the bat during the second Test against Sri Lanka, underway here at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

At the stumps on day three, Bangladesh were 115/6, trailing by a further 96 runs with four wickets in hand to avoid an innings defeat.

Wicketkeeper batter Litton Das, unbeaten on 13, faces a stiff challenge to rescue the visitors from a crushing defeat as he is their last recognised batter left.

Meanwhile, Taijul, who picked up his 17th five-wicket haul in Tests during Sri Lanka’s first innings, rued their batters' inability to convert starts into big knocks behind their current struggles in the ongoing fixture.

The bowling all-rounder argued that if their batting unit had yielded two centuries of fifties the situation of the match would have been different.

"We didn't play well. There is no particular reason, we couldn't play well as a team. Our batting wasn't that good,” said Islam.

“In the first innings, the wicket was good. Each batter got out after getting set. Had there been two hundreds or two fifties, the situation might have been different," he added.

Reflecting on his individual performance, which remained the only highlight for Bangladesh in the ongoing second Test, Islam credited variations and different seam positions for his success.

"There are some variations, as to which seam position you can be successful; I just continued that,” Taijul said.

"I like bowling long spells. I am used to that. This is not something like I don't want to bowl long spells," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing two-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is levelled at 0-0 as the first Test in Galle ended in a draw.