Filip Hrgovic predicts rematch between Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram

Croatian professional heavyweight boxer Filip Hrgovic said he favours Oleksandr Usyk slightly but it would not surprise him if Daniel Dubois wins the rematch on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Hrgovic has shared the ring with Dubois, and he knows how it feels to fight the Brit.

The Croatian was stopped by Dubois in June 2024, after which the latter was then promoted to full IBF champion after the fight, and also stopped Anthony Joshua inside five rounds last time out.

Hrgovic in an interview explained why the upcoming fight could be different from the first one.

“Well, look, I think this now is a totally different fight to the first fight. In the first fight, Dubois was outboxed, outclassed, and now I think he’s definitely a different type of fighter. He had three great wins, his confidence is much bigger, much better, he did something with his chin, I don’t know what, but his chin is much better,” Hrgovic said.

“He’s a totally different fighter, so I expect a totally different than the first fight. I still favour Usyk slightly, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Daniel Dubois wins that. I think it will be a great fight, much harder for Usyk than the first one,” he added.

Usyk who is unbeaten, first fought Dubois in August 2023, where the former came out victorious in Poland with the ninth-round KO, when he dropped the British boxer twice, but the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was called low by the officials.