NBA: Toronto Raptors part ways with Masai Ujiri

An undated photo of NBA's Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri. — NBA

TORONTO: Masai Ujiri has parted ways with NBA's Toronto Raptors as team president with mutual agreement, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) announced on Friday.

Ujiri, the mastermind behind Raptors 2019 NBA success, making them the first and only team outside the United States to do so, exit the franchise ahead of the final year of a five-year contract with the team.

The club confirmed the news in a statement praising Ujiri’s achievements.

"Masai has helped transform the organization on the court and has been an inspirational leader off it," MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley said in a press release.

"He brought an NBA championship to Toronto and urged us to believe in this city, and ourselves. We are grateful for all he has done and wish him and his family the very best," Pelley added.

The decision comes a day after the 2025 NBA Draft conclusion. The Raptors went 30-52 the previous season and missed the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

Ujiri, who joined the Raptors in 2013, made his name for his bold decision-making, trading some cornerstones of the franchise and firing head coach Dwane Casey in May 2018 two days after he was named the NBA's coach of the year.

The biggest gamble of Ujiri's reign was trading DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard in July 2018, a move that was initially not accepted with an open heart.

But Leonard became one of the cornerstones of the team during his one season in Toronto as he took the Raptors on a thrilling championship run becoming the most valuable player of the NBA Finals.

As the hunt for a new team president begins, Raptor's key leadership remains in place with extensions for key personnel including general manager Bobby Webster.

"We feel the team is in a strong, stable place, and we believe the addition of a new president will continue to move the Raptors forward, towards our next NBA championship,” Pelley concluded.