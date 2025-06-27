Dilshan Madushanka returns as Sri Lanka name squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (not pictured) during their third T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 18, 2024. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday, announced a 16-member squad for the three-match home ODI series against Bangladesh, scheduled to run from July 2 to 8.

The contingent marked the return of left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who missed the home series against Australia in February due to injury. He will replace fellow pacer Lahiru Udana, who has been sidelined due to an injury.

Sadeera Samarawickrama also made his long-awaited return to Sri Lanka’s ODI setup. The wicketkeeper batter, who last represented Sri Lanka in the 50-over format in November last year, replaced Nuwanidu Fernando.

Sri Lanka’s squad also featured uncapped Milan Rathnayake, who was ruled out of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh due to a side strain. His participation in the upcoming series, however, depends on his fitness, which Sri Lanka believe will be achieved in time.

The rest of the Sri Lanka squad remained the same which played a two-match series against Australia in February.

Batting all-rounder Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the former champions’ squad that features four spinners – Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage.

In-form Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis will form Sri Lanka’s top order, while skipper Asalanka will be joined by Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage in the middle order.

The first two ODIs of the three-match series will be played in Colombo on July 2 and 5, respectively, while the remaining fixture will take place in Pallekele on July 10.

Sri Lanka's squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga