Leicester City part ways with Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy before the match at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Leicester City have parted ways with manager Ruud van Nistelrooy by mutual agreement, nine weeks after the team were relegated from the Premier League, the club confirmed on Friday.

Leicester were handed over to Van Nistelrooy in November when the club was struggling in 16th place on the table after sacking Steve Cooper. They ended the campaign on the 18th.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker opened his campaign with a win but was unable to turn Leicester's season around, winning only five matches during his tenure.

Leicester confirmed his exit in a statement on Friday saying both parties are ending the relationship with respect.

"Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club. (He) moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future," Leicester said in a statement.

Van Nistelrooy, who is regarded as one of the Premier League's best strikers ever, previously led PSV Eindhoven to the Dutch Cup as manager before joining compatriot Erik Ten Hag's United staff as an assistant coach.

After Ten Hag's exit, he also served as interim coach at Old Trafford, until new manager Ruben Amorim took charge.

Van Nistelrooy expressed gratitude to the players and staff of Leicester.

“I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club," Van Nistelrooy said in a statement.

The first-team coaching staff will oversee the start of pre-season until a new manager is appointed, Leicester added.