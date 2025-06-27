Pakistan 1 qualify for Asian Team Snooker Championship semi-final

Team of Asif and Munir prevails in all-Pakistan quarter-final

By Faizan Lakhani
June 27, 2025
This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cueists Muhammad Asif (left) and Awais Munir in action. — Reporter/File

KARACHI: Muhammad Asif and Awais Munir of Pakistan 1 secured their spot in the semifinals of the Asian Team Snooker Championship with a 3-1 victory over compatriots Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Sajjad of Pakistan 2.

The opening frame set the tone as Awais Munir faced Muhammad Sajjad in a closely fought battle, with Munir prevailing 74-53 to give Pakistan 1 an early advantage.

The second frame saw a role reversal, as Muhammad Asif took on Shahid Aftab but was unable to maintain the lead, with Aftab securing a 66-27 win to level the match at 1-1.

The turning point came in the doubles frame, where Asif and Munir combined effectively to overpower their opponents with a convincing 61-22 victory, reclaiming the lead.

The final frame featured a rematch between Awais and Sajjad, but this time Munir delivered a dominant performance, sealing Pakistan One's victory with a crushing 71-01 win.

The final scores were: 74-53, 27-66, 61-22, and 71-01 in favor of Pakistan 1

With this result, Pakistan 1 moves on to face Malaysia in the semifinals, keeping Pakistan's hopes alive of lifting the Asian Team Snooker Championship.

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Other Sports