Pakistan 1 qualify for Asian Team Snooker Championship semi-final

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cueists Muhammad Asif (left) and Awais Munir in action. — Reporter/File

KARACHI: Muhammad Asif and Awais Munir of Pakistan 1 secured their spot in the semifinals of the Asian Team Snooker Championship with a 3-1 victory over compatriots Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Sajjad of Pakistan 2.

The opening frame set the tone as Awais Munir faced Muhammad Sajjad in a closely fought battle, with Munir prevailing 74-53 to give Pakistan 1 an early advantage.

The second frame saw a role reversal, as Muhammad Asif took on Shahid Aftab but was unable to maintain the lead, with Aftab securing a 66-27 win to level the match at 1-1.

The turning point came in the doubles frame, where Asif and Munir combined effectively to overpower their opponents with a convincing 61-22 victory, reclaiming the lead.

The final frame featured a rematch between Awais and Sajjad, but this time Munir delivered a dominant performance, sealing Pakistan One's victory with a crushing 71-01 win.

The final scores were: 74-53, 27-66, 61-22, and 71-01 in favor of Pakistan 1

With this result, Pakistan 1 moves on to face Malaysia in the semifinals, keeping Pakistan's hopes alive of lifting the Asian Team Snooker Championship.