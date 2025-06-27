Carlos Alcaraz to begin Wimbledon defence against Fabio Fognini

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his final against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka at Queen's Club in London on June 22, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz will start Wimbledon defence against Italian Fabio Fognini while women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka will open her campaign versus Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine.

According to Friday's draw conducted at the All England Club, men's top seed Jannik Sinner is to face fellow Italian Luca Nardi, while sixth seed Novak Djokovic begins his campaign against France's world number 40 Alexandre Muller.

Women's defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, who on Thursday withdrew from the Eastbourne Open quarterfinals due to a thigh strain, will open against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

This year's French Open winner, second seed Coco Gauff to face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the first round, while third seed Jessica Pegula to play Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, runner-up last year, faces Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.

Fourth seed Jack Draper, the lone hope of Britain in the men’s category, faces Argentina's 38th-ranked Sebastian Baez.

Britain's women's number one Emma Raducanu has an opener against Mingge (Mimi) Xu, one of three British teenaged wildcards in the women's draw.

Spaniard Alcaraz, who recently won Queen's Club title and beaten Djokovic in the past two finals will be aiming to become just the fifth man to win at least three straight Wimbledon titles in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Djokovic.

Alcaraz’s potential semi-final opponent is Germany's third seed Alexander Zverev, who plays France's Arthur Rinderknech in his opening match.

As defending men's champion, Alcaraz will start his campaign on Centre Court on Monday which will feature the bottom half of the men's draw and the top half of the women's draw.

Czech Krejcikova will begin play on Centre Court on Tuesday.