Pakistan women cricketers prepare for packed international season

Pakistan cricketer Tasmia Rubab (left) in discussion during national women cricketers' training session at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on June 27, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The national women cricketers are preparing for the busy international season with rigorous training sessions, underway here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

According to the details, the ongoing training camp is aimed at bolstering the players’ skills and fitness level ahead of the all-important season.

Pakistan women’s cricket team’s upcoming assignment is a three-match away T20I series against Ireland, scheduled to be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on August 7, 10 and 11 respectively.

The green shirts will then participate in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup the following month, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will begin their mega event campaign against Bangladesh on October 2 before taking on arch-rivals India on October 5. They will play their last group-stage match against Sri Lanka on October 24.

Notably, the national women’s cricket team will play all of their World Cup matches in Colombo in light of the ‘fusion formula’, adopted ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which states that both arch-rivals will not visit each other for an ICC event for the next three years and will instead play their matches at a neutral venue.

As a result, the first semi-final of the eight-team tournament will be played either in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, while the subsequent knockout fixture will be played in Bengaluru the following day.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final is scheduled to be played on November 2 in Bengaluru, however, if Pakistan qualify, then it will be held in Colombo.

Pakistan women's cricket team’s upcoming assignments

T20I tour of Ireland

First T20I against Ireland on August 7 in Belfast

Second T20I against Ireland on August 10 in Belfast

Third T20I against Ireland on August 11 in Belfast

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Pakistan vs Bangladesh at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 2

Pakistan vs India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5

Pakistan vs Australia at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 8

Pakistan vs England at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 15

Pakistan vs New Zealand at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 18

Pakistan vs South Africa at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 21

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 24