Mendis, spinners put Sri Lanka on brink of massive victory over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka´s Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the third day of their second Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on June 27, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis’s brisk 84-run knock, coupled with a collective effort from the spinners put Sri Lanka four wickets within a thumping victory over Bangladesh on the third day of the second Test here at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Friday.

At the stumps on day three, the visitors were 115/6, trailing by a further 96 runs with wicketkeeper batter Litton Das unbeaten on 13.

Das will now resume Bangladesh’s second innings with unmarked Nayeem Hasan on the penultimate day as they need 96 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

The touring side got off to a brisk start to their innings as openers Shadman Islam (12) and Anamul Haque (19) put together 31 runs inside seven overs before both perished in the space of just two deliveries.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Mominul Haque (15) and skipper Najmul Hassan Shanto (19) attempted to stabilise the innings with a 32-run stand but the duo tasted the same fate; falling in quick succession as Bangladesh slipped to 70/4.

Experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim (26) and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz (11) made modest contributions in the middle, highlighting Bangladesh batters’ struggles against a spin-laded Sri Lankan bowling attack.

For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya and captain Dhananjaya de Silva led the way with two wickets each, while Tharindu Ratnayake and Asitha Fernando chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka resumed their first innings from 290/2 through overnight centurion Pathum Nissanka and nightwatchman Jayasuriya.

The hosts, however, had a dismal start to the day’s play as they lost mainstay Nissanka in just the sixth over.

Nissanka remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with a monumental 158 off 254 deliveries, studded with 19 fours.

The home side then lost two more wickets and slipped to 335/5 before Kusal Mendis’s counterpunching half-century.

The wicketkeeper batter dominated Bangladesh bowlers with an 87-ball 84, which featured 10 boundaries including two sixes.

The right-handed batter was also involved in a crucial 49-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis, who mustered 33 off 41 balls.

Taijul Islam was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, courtesy of his five-wicket haul. Besides him, Hasan took three wickets, while Nahid Rana struck once.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing two-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is levelled at 0-0 as the first Test in Galle ended in a draw.