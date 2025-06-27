Clayton Kershaw nears 3,000 strikeouts as Dodgers beat Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter player Shohei Ohtani (Left) and shortstop Mookie Betts celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: Clayton Kershaw moves inch closer to 3,000 career strikeouts with striking five in six innings and Shohei Ohtani homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame the Colorado Rockies 3-1 here at Coors Field on Thursday.

Kershaw (4-0) with five in the match moved to 2,997 strikeouts over his 18-year career, three shy of becoming the 20th pitcher in major league history to reach the 3,000 milestone. The 37-year-old left-hander permitted one run on two hits, walked one and left after throwing 69 pitches.

Kershaw will next start against the Chicago White Sox at home on Wednesday.

Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez shined with two hits each and Tanner Scott picked up his 17th save for Los Angeles, which swept the three-game series.

Brenton Doyle hit a home run for the Rockies. Tyler Freeman was unable to impress with 0-for-3 to snap his 12-game hitting streak.

Doyle opened the scoring for the Rockies with a 1-0 lead, hitting a solo home run in the second inning. The Dodgers made it 1-1 in the third when Miguel Rojas doubled and Ohtani walked. After both moved up on a wild pitch, Rojas scored on Betts' infield single.

Austin Gomber allowed one run on four hits and struck out one after pitching in five innings.

Dodgers gained a 2-1 lead off reliever Angel Chivilli (1-3) in the sixth. Betts started the inning with a double, Will Smith followed with a walk and Freddie Freeman singled to right-center field to bring home Betts.

One out later, Juan Mejia struck out Andy Pages and got Tommy Edman to ground out to third to limit the damage.

Ohtani extended the lead to 3-1 in the seventh with a 419-foot homer to right-center. It was his NL-leading 28th homer of the season and second in the three-game series.