George Russell hints contract delay due to Verstappen talks

SPIELBERG: Mercedes driver George Russell has hinted that his contract renewal talks are being delayed as the team explores a potential move for reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, international media reported on Friday.

Russell recently claimed victory in the Canadian Grand Prix but he will be out of the contract at the end of the season.

The Briton performed well in recent grand prix, and he admitted that Mercedes’ aim is to return to the top of the sport.

Russell explained that if Mercedes wants to return to the top, they need to ensure they have the best drivers, engineers, and pit crew.

"If you're going to be back on top you need to make sure you've got the best drivers, the best engineers, the best pit crew, and that's what Mercedes are chasing," Russell said.

He further added that it is normal for Mercedes to have ongoing conversations with drivers like Verstappen.

"So, it's only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing. But from my side, if I'm performing as I'm doing, what have I got to be concerned about? There are two seats in every Formula One team."

Notably, Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull Racing until 2028 and believes to have performance back on top for his team.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has earlier voiced respect for the Dutchman, and speculation has persisted about a potential switch, particularly as the Silver Arrows seek to rebuild after years of dominance between 2014 and 2021.

Although 18-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli had the opportunity to replace Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen remains a long-term target.