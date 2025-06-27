Potential co-hosts, dates for Asia Cup 2025 revealed: reports

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan at the toss for their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — ICC

The ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 is tentatively scheduled to take place from September 12 to 28, with India, the designated host, likely to share hosting responsibilities with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the media reports, the UAE and Sri Lanka emerged as front-runners to co-host the event. However, it now appears that the UAE has been finalised as the neutral venue, likely to accommodate any fixture involving Pakistan.

This follows a precedent set during past events, such as the Champions Trophy 2025, where India’s matches were played in Dubai when Pakistan was the host.

Earlier in May, rumours surfaced that India might skip the Asia Cup 2025, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly denied such claims.

More recently, a promotional poster for the tournament featuring only India and Sri Lanka began circulating on social media, raising eyebrows over the absence of Pakistan and fueling speculations about their participation, particularly due to the strained political ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Given the agreement reached between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last year — which limits their bilateral encounters to only neutral ICC or ACC tournaments — it is clear that a potential India vs Pakistan clash will not be played on Indian soil.

Despite the logistical clarity, the biggest question remains India’s confirmed participation.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia recently dismissed reports of India boycotting the event, reaffirming that the board is awaiting a nod from the Indian government regarding their participation.

“There is no discussion or even a remote thought about boycotting matches. We play Pakistan in the ICC events and it will go on if our government doesn’t say otherwise. As for the Asia Cup, we will know in the coming days,” a BCCI official said.

Interestingly, neither the BCCI nor the PCB objected when the International Cricket Council (ICC) grouped India and Pakistan together for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, signalling a possible thaw in cricketing relations.

Both boards are believed to be cautious about the potential repercussions of a boycott, as it could affect their standing and participation in future ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events.