Three debutants named in South Africa playing XI for first Zimbabwe Test

South Africa's David Bedingham (left) and Kyle Verreynne celebrate winning the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders South Africa on Friday, unveiled their playing XI for the series opener against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from June 28 to July 2.

The lineup features three debutants Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Dewald Brevis and Codi Yusuf as the Proteas rest key players, including Player of the WTC final Aiden Markram and ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, while their regular captain Temba Bavuma continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Bavuma picked up the injury while completing a single on the third day of the Ultimate Test and battled through to tea break when he was advised to not bat further.

Following South Africa’s historic triumph, Bavuma revealed that he went against the medical team’s advice as he did not want to leave the field at the crucial juncture, which further deteriorated his condition.

In his absence, senior spinner Keshav Maharaj was given the reins of a young South Africa side, which also features Corbin Bosch and Kwena Mapakha, who both played a Test thus far.

Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke will open the innings for the Proteas, with Wiaan Mulder to follow as the all-rounder has been given another chance to bat at number three after the high-stakes Test.

David Bedingham, promoted to bat at number four, alongside debutants Pretorius and Brevis and wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne will form South Africa’s middle order.

Their new-look pace attack features Bosch, Yusuf and Maphaka, while skipper Maharaj to provide spin option.

Overall, South Africa’s recently announced playing XI features only four players, who were part of their history-making lineup in the WTC final.

South Africa's Playing XI for first Test against Zimbabwe:

Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (C), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka