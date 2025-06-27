Erling Haaland surpasses Messi, Mbappé, Ronaldo in elusive list

Manchester City's Erling Haaland acknowledges fans after the match at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on June 26, 2025. — Reuters

Erling Haaland scored the 300th goal of his career, reaching the landmark in fewer games than Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé as Manchester City crushed Juventus 5-2 in a FIFA Club World Cup encounter in Orlando.

Haaland reached the mark in 370 matches far fewer than fellow stars Ronaldo (554 games), Messi (418 games) and Mbappé (409 games).

The strike, which extended City’s lead to 3-1 against Juve, was Haaland's 123rd for the Premier League club in 145 games and overall 300th for Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, City and Norway.

Haaland, 24, started as a substitute against Juventus coming from the bench at halftime as a replacement for Egypt international Omar Marmoush.

The Norway international just took seven minutes to get on the scoreboard bundling the ball into the Juventus net from close range.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola congratulated Haaland on the achievement and praised him for doing it at the age of 24.

"All I can say is congratulations. He has scored 300 goals at 24 years old. I admire a lot the strikers. I am so happy for Erling, his goal and being involved in short spaces. So, so good," Guardiola said.

City finished the group stage with a perfect record, three wins from three topping Group G and scored a tournament-high 13 goals. They will now face Al Hilal in the round of 16 on Monday in Orlando.

Meanwhile, Juventus will face Real Madrid on Tuesday in Miami Gardens after finishing as Group G runners-up.