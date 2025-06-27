Pete Alonso shines as Mets blank Braves despite Canning injury

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after scoring in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Jun 26, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Pete Alonso powered the New York Mets to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Citi Field, despite the early exit of starter Griffin Canning due to injury.

The Mets, who had dropped 10 of their last 11 games before rebounding with a 7-3 win on Wednesday, now appear to be regaining momentum in their push for the National League East (NL East) standings.

Canning delivered 2 2/3 scoreless innings before exiting with an apparent ankle injury. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza later said it "looks like an Achilles injury." The right-hander is scheduled to undergo imaging to assess the severity.

In Canning’s absence, the Mets bullpen stepped up, with four relievers combining to allow just two hits the rest of the way. Austin Warren was first out of the pen, tossing 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Tyrone Taylor broke the deadlock with a sacrifice fly off Braves right-hander Grant Holmes in the fourth inning. Alonso followed with an RBI single in the fifth, and Jeff McNeil extended the lead with a two-run single in the seventh.

The Mets also unveiled their blue alternate uniforms for the occasion, featuring a scripted “New York” across the chest.

Holmes took the loss for Atlanta, surrendering two runs on six hits across five innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Looking ahead, David Peterson is set to take the mound for the Mets on Friday against Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On the Braves’ side, first baseman Matt Olson marked a major milestone by playing in his 700th consecutive game — the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.

First pitch temperatures were a brisk 69°F, a stark contrast to Tuesday’s record-setting heat, which was 28 degrees warmer.