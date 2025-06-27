Johni Broome, Ryan Kalkbrenner shine early in NBA draft second round

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates after a play during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena on Mar 30, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Johni Broome and Ryan Kalkbrenner were among the standout early selections in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Thursday, according to international media reports.

Broome, an All-American and The Sporting News’ National Player of the Year from Auburn, was selected 35th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot-9 forward had an impressive senior season, averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game, playing a key role in Auburn’s run to the Final Four.

Reacting to his selection, Broome described the moment as a lifelong dream come true.

“Being here, this is probably the most exciting moment of my life so far,” Broome said.

“As a kid you always want to be drafted, hear your name called, put on the hat… it just feels surreal.”

At No. 34, the Charlotte Hornets picked Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner.

The 7-foot-1 big man earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors for four consecutive seasons and posted averages of 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in his final collegiate campaign.

The second round began with a trade as the Phoenix Suns acquired the 31st pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves and used it to draft Saint Joseph’s forward Rasheer Fleming, a dynamic player who averaged 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Arkansas big man Adou Thiero at No. 36 via a deal with the Timberwolves, while the Orlando Magic picked up French forward Noah Penda at No. 32.