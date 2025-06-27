'800 balls a day': Khawaja Nafay details rigorous skills camp training

Khawaja Nafay plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2024. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s emerging wicketkeeper-batter, Khawaja Nafay, shared valuable insights shedding light on his evolving training regime, focus areas, and the inspirational advice he received from cricketing greats.

During a media interaction at the ongoing Skills Development Camp, Nafay expressed his satisfaction with the camp’s impact, noting significant improvement in both his skills and mindset.

“The skills camp has brought significant improvement. I'm working on power-hitting with Abdul Razzaq and also practicing extensively against spinners. We face around 800 balls a day, playing them quickly; it also strengthens our muscles. This practice will benefit us in the future,” Nafay said.

He reflected on a valuable interaction during the skills development camp, highlighting the inspiring advice he received from a cricket legend.

“I got the opportunity to learn from Vivian Richards; he told me that if I play with self-belief, nothing will ever be difficult. Vivian Richards shared that he also played the most challenging shots with confidence in himself,” he stated.

Looking ahead, the young cricketer is determined to continue the same level of dedication beyond the camp.

“I will try to continue training according to this plan even after the camp. The coaches have told me to work on my wicketkeeping as well. I’ve been advised to stay ready as a wicketkeeper too. I’m preparing myself to play according to all formats,” he said.

The middle-order batter concluded by highlighting his commitment to becoming a multi-dimensional player.

It is pertinent to mention that the 23-year-old has significant experience in domestic T20 cricket, particularly in major franchise leagues.

The right-handed batter has represented Quetta Gladiators in two seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), playing 12 matches and scoring 234 runs at a strike rate of 130.00, including two fifties.

He has also featured in two seasons of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), representing Chattogram Challengers and Chittagong Kings, where he played eight matches and scored 214 runs.

For the unversed, the young batter is all set to make his debut in the upcoming Global Super League (GSL) 2025, having been signed by the Rangpur Riders.

The Riders' squad includes three Pakistani players — seasoned all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, young pacer Akif Javed, and middle-order batter Khawaja Nafay.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence from July 10 to 18.