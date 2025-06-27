Manchester City crush Juventus to top Club World Cup Group G

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku celebrates scoring their first goal on June 26, 2025. — Reuters

ORLANDO: Manchester City delivered a dominant performance, overpowering Juventus 5-2 to clinch the top spot in Group G of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Camping World Stadium on Thursday.

Jeremy Doku opened the scoring in the ninth minute with dazzling footwork and a superb curling effort into the top corner.

Juventus responded swiftly, capitalising on a rare error by City goalkeeper Ederson, which allowed Teun Koopmeiners to slot home the equaliser.

City regained control in the 26th minute when Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu inadvertently turned Matheus Nunes’ low cross into his own net.

The Premier League champions extended their lead early in the second half when Erling Haaland, just minutes after coming on, bundled home from close range to score his 300th career goal for club and country.

City continued to dominate, and substitute Phil Foden made it 4-1 in the 69th minute, finishing a slick move involving Savinho and Haaland.

Savinho then added a fifth with a thunderous strike off the crossbar after Haaland’s header was initially saved.

Juventus managed a late consolation through Dusan Vlahovic in the 84th minute, but it did little to affect the outcome as Pep Guardiola’s side controlled the match from start to finish.

Manchester City finished the group stage with a perfect record—three wins from three—and scored a tournament-high 13 goals.

Manchester City will face Al Hilal which is set for Monday in Orlando.



For the unversed, Juventus will face Real Madrid in Miami Gardens after finishing as Group G runners-up.