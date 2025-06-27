Sammy questions TV Umpire's decisions after controversial calls in Barbados Test

Indies head coach Daren Sammy during a nets session at Edgbaston, Birmingham on May 28, 2025. - AFP

BARBADOS: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has expressed serious concerns over the standard of TV umpiring by Adrian Holdstock following a string of contentious decisions during the first Test against Australia in Barbados.

Sammy suggested there may be a pattern of bias, particularly pointing to decisions made by Holdstock not just in the current match but dating back to the recent ODI series in England.

"I’ve noticed a trend, especially with this particular umpire. It started in England, and it's frustrating. All we’re asking for is consistency in the decision-making,” Sammy said.

“You don’t want to get yourself in a situation where you’re wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question. I know he's here for the series. You don't want to go in a Test match having that doubt,” he added.

Following the second day’s play, Sammy met with match referee Javagal Srinath to seek clarification regarding the third umpire's calls.

“We are just trying to find some sort of understanding as to what the process is,” he said. “We only hope for consistency. That's all we could ask for. When there is doubt about something, just be consistent across the board.”

The controversy intensified after West Indies skipper Roston Chase was at the heart of two major TV umpire calls. On the second day’s first over, a Hazlewood appeal for lbw was turned down due to inconclusive evidence.

Later, Chase was adjudged lbw to Pat Cummins, despite a noticeable deviation off the bat — a decision upheld by Holdstock, sparking outrage from commentator Ian Bishop.

Another disputed decision involved Shai Hope, who was given out caught behind off Beau Webster, even though replays suggested the ball may have touched the ground while in Alex Carey’s gloves.

Comparisons on social media highlighted a near-identical incident on day one, when Hope’s catch to dismiss Travis Head was deemed not out by the same third umpire.

Though Sammy refrained from directly challenging the Carey decision, he stressed the need for even-handed officiating.

“I'm just saying, judge what you see. If you see the same thing and one is not out, there is even more doubt on the other one than you give it out," he said.

"Again, I don't know what he's seen, but from the images that we've seen, the decisions are not fair enough for both teams. We're all humans. Mistakes will be made. I just want fairness,” he added.