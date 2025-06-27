Pakistan thrash Saudi Arabia in Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship opener

Pakistan women's netball team click photo after beating Saud Arabia in the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship match in South Korea on June 27, 2025. - File

The Pakistan girls' team got off to a flying start in the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship, securing a resounding victory over Saudi Arabia in their opening match.

The tournament is currently being held in South Korea and features teams from eleven participating nations.

Pakistan showcased their strength early on, outclassing the Saudi side with an impressive 71-15 scoreline.

The team’s performance reflected their preparation and determination to make a mark in the competition.

Key players Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Summayya Safdar, Haleema, Sarina Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed and Parisa delivered exceptional performances, playing a vital role in Pakistan's triumph.

The championship teams have been split into two groups. Group A consists of Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and India.

Pakistan is placed in Group B alongside Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan will play their second group match against Chinese Taipei on June 28, followed by a clash with hosts Korea on June 29.

Their fourth and fifth matches will be against Japan and Maldives on June 30 and July 1, respectively.