Real Madrid sink Salzburg to book Club World Cup last-16 spot

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal on June 26, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Real Madrid cruised into the Round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup with a dominant 3–0 victory over Austria’s RB Salzburg here at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, securing top spot in Group H.

Los Blancos controlled the match from the outset, with Vinícius Junior leading the charge—scoring one goal and assisting another—in a new tactical setup introduced by head coach Xabi Alonso.

Alonso surprised many by deploying a five-man defense, featuring three centre-backs—Aurélien Tchouaméni, Antonio Rüdiger, and Dean Huijsen—flanked by wing-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fran García.

The strategy proved effective as Madrid stifled Salzburg’s attack while maintaining fluidity in possession.

After a series of missed chances, the breakthrough came in the 40th minute when Jude Bellingham delivered a precise pass to Vinícius, who danced past two defenders before finishing clinically.

In first-half stoppage time, Vinícius turned provider with a clever back-heel assist to Federico Valverde, who made it 2–0 with a composed finish inside the box.

Despite dominating possession, Madrid were wasteful in the second half. The third goal finally arrived in the 84th minute when substitute Gonzalo García capped a swift counterattack with a delightful lob over 18-year-old Salzburg goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky.

With the win, Real Madrid finished atop the group with seven points, followed by Al-Hilal (5). Salzburg (4) and Pachuca (0) were eliminated from the tournament. Group winners Madrid will now face Juventus in the knockout stage on Tuesday in Miami.

Head coach Alonso praised his side's composure and game management.

“We played with maturity and patience,” Alonso said. “With the score at 3–0, I’m proud of the performance.”

Star forward Kylian Mbappé is also expected to return for the upcoming clash against Juventus.