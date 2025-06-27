ICC revamps T20I powerplay rules

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris plays a shot during the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. - PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced significant changes to the playing conditions for Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with key adjustments focused on powerplay overs and concussion replacements.

These updates will come into effect from July 10 and apply specifically to men’s T20Is.

The most notable change is the revision in how powerplay overs are calculated in reduced-overs matches. Instead of rounding to the nearest over, powerplays will now be rounded to the nearest ball to maintain a closer proportionality to the standard 30% of a full 20-over innings.

Under the current rule, the first six overs are designated as powerplay overs.

However, in shortened matches, rounding to the nearest over could lead to disproportionate fielding restrictions. The new adjustment ensures a more accurate representation.

In reduced-overs T20 matches, the number of powerplay overs is adjusted based on the total overs per innings. If a match is reduced to 5 overs, the powerplay lasts for 1.3 overs (1 over and 3 balls). For a 6-over match, it is 1.5 overs, and for 7 overs, it's 2.1 overs.

An 8-over game has a powerplay of 2.2 overs, while a 9-over match gets 2.4 overs. A 10-over match has a 3-over powerplay. For 11, 12, and 13 overs, the powerplay extends to 3.2, 3.4, and 3.5 overs respectively.

When a match is reduced to 14 overs, the powerplay is 4.1 overs, and for 15 and 16 overs, it's 4.3 and 4.5 overs respectively. In 17-over matches, the powerplay is 5.1 overs, for 18 overs it's 5.2, and in 19-over games, the powerplay lasts 5.4 overs.

Previously, an 8-over innings would have 2 powerplay overs and a 9-over innings would have 3. The new model now ensures a more precise calculation (e.g., 2.2 and 2.4 overs respectively), keeping the powerplay close to 30% of the innings.

"This table has been used in the T20 Blast in England for many years, where ending a powerplay midway through an over has caused no difficulty for players or officials. It has now been accepted by the ICC Men's Cricket Committee as the preferred method moving forward," the ICC told the members.

"In the 8 over example above, the umpire will make the signal after 2 balls of the 3rd over, at which point three further fielders are able to drop back from within the circle."

The ICC has also introduced a requirement for all concussion replacements in men’s T20Is to be named before the start of the match. This ensures fairness and avoids any advantage for home teams with larger squads.

One wicketkeeper, One batter, One seam bowler, One spin bowler, One all-rounder.

"It is understood that Associate Member teams playing T20I matches may find it difficult to identify a minimum of five specific concussion replacement players for every match. This will particularly apply to the team playing overseas who will be restricted by the number of players available outside of the play; the system we have adopted for Associate Member T20Is will cater for this."

"Teams may nominate a batter as the replacement wicketkeeper. In these circumstances, however, the referee (or their replacement) may determine that the nominated batter must keep wicket if he is used as the replacement wicketkeeper.

"Alternatively, the referee (or their replacement) may allow another player in the starting XI to keep wicket instead of the nominated replacement, which is the current Law, but that is entirely at the (referees) discretion and will not be guaranteed. The purpose is a like-for-like replacement, not to try to gain an advantage with another batter."

A new clause has also been introduced regarding the condition of the ball.

The ICC stated that if saliva or any external substance is deliberately applied to alter the condition of the ball, it must be automatically replaced. This rule is intended to prevent teams from manipulating ball replacements.

The ICC confirmed that the changes announced currently apply only to men's T20Is. An updated set of playing conditions for women’s matches is expected to be released in October 2025.