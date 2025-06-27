Jayden Seales fined for Pat Cummins send-off in Barbados Test

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Josh Inglis (L) of Australia during the 2nd day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 26, 2025. - AFP

BARBADOS: West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the opening day of the first Test against Australia at Kensington Oval.

The incident occurred during the 55th over of Australia’s first innings when Seales gestured towards the dressing room after dismissing Australian captain Pat Cummins.

The gesture was deemed a violation of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal during an international match.”

Speaking at stumps, Seales downplayed the incident, saying, “It did not really mean anything and it was more a bit of frustration."

"Pat hit a couple of good shots off me and I just showed him where the dressing room was and there wasn't really anything in it."

This marks Seales’ second offence within a 24-month period, bringing his total demerit points to two.

Despite the disciplinary setback, Seales continued to play a key role in the match. On the second day, he dismissed Josh Inglis for 12—his sixth wicket of the Test—as West Indies mounted a spirited challenge against the World Test Championship runners-up.

Earlier, Shai Hope (48) and captain Roston Chase (44) stitched together a crucial 67-run partnership for the sixth wicket, giving West Indies a slender 10-run first-innings lead.

Australia’s top order faltered again, finishing the day at 92/4 with a lead of 82. Travis Head (13*) and Beau Webster (19*) will resume the innings on day three with the Test finely balanced.