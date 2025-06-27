Al-Hilal cruise past Pachuca to book Club World Cup last-16 spot

Al Hilal's Salem Al Dawsari scores their first goal on June 26, 2025. — Reuters

NASHVILLE: Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal secured their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup with a convincing 2-0 victory over Mexico’s CF Pachuca at Geodis Park on Thursday.

Al-Hilal took control early and never looked back, with goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and Marcos Leonardo ensuring a dominant display.

Al-Dawsari opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a spectacular lob over Pachuca goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado, capitalising on a lofted assist.

Marcos Leonardo sealed the win deep into stoppage time, finishing off a swift counterattack set up by Ruben Neves.

Despite their efforts, Pachuca struggled to gain momentum against Al-Hilal's solid defense and fluid gameplay. The result leaves the Mexican side eliminated from the tournament without registering a point.

With this result, Al-Hilal finished Group H unbeaten, boasting a defensive record equal to that of tournament heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Monterrey—having conceded just one goal during the group stage.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou played a key role, making two vital saves to maintain a clean sheet and further highlight Al-Hilal’s defensive strength.

Led by new head coach Simone Inzaghi, the Saudi Pro League champions now gear up for a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Premier League giants Manchester City on Monday in Orlando.

Inzaghi expressed pride in his team’s performance and emphasised their ambition.

“We were not coming here just to have fun we came to play a World Cup,” said Inzaghi.

“Now we’ll face one of the greatest teams in the world. These are the games where you grow.”