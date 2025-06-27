Big names missing as New Zealand unveil T20I squad for Zimbabwe tri-series

New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of Usman Khan during the third T20I against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on April 5, 2025. – AFP

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-nation series in Zimbabwe, also featuring South Africa, set to commence next month.

The squad marks the beginning of a new era under head coach Rob Walter, as the team prepares for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Notable absentees include former captain Kane Williamson and pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson.

Williamson opted out of the tour due to his ongoing county stint with Middlesex and his upcoming commitments with London Spirit in The Hundred. Ferguson, meanwhile, has been rested to manage his workload.

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will also miss the series as he awaits the birth of his first child, while Ben Sears has been sidelined with a side strain.

Returning to the fold is Adam Milne, who last featured in a T20I in February 2024 and missed the last T20 World Cup due to ankle surgery.

Milne has impressed with his recent performances for the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC), claiming nine wickets in four matches.

Uncapped Bevon Jacobs has earned his maiden call-up after consistent domestic performances and exposure in franchise leagues, including a surprise signing by Mumbai Indians at the IPL auction.

He was initially named in New Zealand’s squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka last December.

The squad also sees the return of key players such as Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and captain Mitchell Santner, who all missed the T20I series against Pakistan in March due to IPL commitments.

However, Devon Conway was not included in the squad.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed confidence in the squad's balance and depth.

"I think we've got a really strong squad for this tour and I'm looking forward to getting the team together and getting into the work," Walter said.

"We've got some good experience in the side and it's nice to be able to welcome back a few of the players who missed the March series against Pakistan because of the IPL.

"It should be a great T20 tri-series with South Africa who are a very strong side and Zimbabwe who play well at home in their own conditions."

Walter, recently appointed to lead New Zealand across all formats, will be supported by assistant coaches Luke Ronchi, Jake Oram, and James Foster.

He sees the series as a platform to test combinations ahead of the World Cup.

"With the T20 World Cup around the corner, all of our upcoming series are critically important to our build up. This series gives us the opportunity to test the breadth of our squad, explore different players and potentially different combinations against some quality opposition."

New Zealand will open their tri-series campaign against South Africa in Harare on July 16, just two days after the MLC final. NZC noted that player replacements will be announced closer to the series in case of scheduling conflicts.

Following the T20I tri-series, New Zealand will remain in Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series in Bulawayo.

New Zealand Men's T20I Squad:

Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Tri-nation T20I series schedule: