Barbora Krejcikova withdraws from Eastbourne due to injury

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her round of 32 match against Britain's Harriet at Dart Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

EASTBOURNE: Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the Eastbourne Open due thigh issue on Thursday.

Krejcikova reached the quarter-finals at Devonshire Park after defeating Jodie Burrage 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3) on Wednesday.

The Czech player confirmed the news on social media saying she is withdrawing from her quarter final due to a thigh issue.

"I'm very sorry to have to withdraw from my QF today in Eastbourne as I'm having some soreness in my right thigh," Krejcikova said on social media.

"I've truly enjoyed my time down here the past week and loved being back on the grass," Krejcikova added.

The 29-year-old Czech said that she is taking the decision to rest to be fully prepared for her title defence at Wimbledon, starting in next couple of days.

"I think it's better with Wimbledon in the next couple of days just to rest it and to see what's going on and to resolve that," Krejcikova added .

Her withdrawal means French qualifier Varvara Gracheva is in the semi-finals where she will face fellow qualifier Alexandra Eala who beat Dayana Yastremska 6-1 6-2 to become the first Filipino woman to reach a Tour-level semi-final on grass.

Meanwhile, Maya Joint came victorious over Anna Blinkova 6-4 7-5 to become the first Australian woman to reach an Eastbourne semi-final in 14 years. She will face either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Kamilla Rakhimova next.

In the men's ATP event, Billy Harris was beaten by French fourth seed Ugo Humbert 7-6(4) 6-1 to set up a semi-final against American Jenson Brooksby who ended home interest in the event by beating Dan Evans 6-2 6-3.