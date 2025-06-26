Kusal Mendis backs Sri Lanka to take 200-run lead in second Bangladesh Test

Sri Lanka´s wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis in action during the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on June 25, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis on Thursday, threw his weight behind his team to secure a lead of around 200 runs against Bangladesh in the ongoing second Test, underway here at the Sinhalese Sports Club until Sunday.

At the conclusion of the second day, the home side were leading by 43 runs as in-form opener Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten century propelled them to 290/2.

Speaking to the media after the day’s play, Mendis said that Sri Lanka are in a very good position to secure a massive lead before expressing his hope that the wicket would favour spin on the last two days.

He further shared that the hosts are eyeing to score around the 400-run mark as they vie not to bat in the fourth innings.

"We are in a very good position and tomorrow we have to bat the whole day. We will try to get a lead of 150 to 200. We hope the wicket will spin on the final two days," Kusal stated.

"We're planning to score as much as possible - get something over 400. Hopefully, we can do that tomorrow.

"The grass has dried out, footmarks are forming, and I expect it to turn more. We are not looking to bat in the fourth innings. We want to bat deep now and put them under pressure," he added.

Kusal Mendis also praised Nissanka for his consistent performances across formats and expressed his hope for the opening batter to score a double century.

He then went on to laud their pace attack for executing the plans on a pitch which, according to him, did not have much for the fast bowlers.

"He (Pathum) has been a treat to watch. He batted so well. Even in the last series, he was amongst the runs. It was a shame he missed out on a double hundred in Galle - I hope he gets there here. He has been our in-form batter in all three formats. He works hard on his game, and that's clearly visible,” said Mendis.

"What we planned, the quicks executed. They were disciplined with their lengths and lines. On a pitch with not much pace, that's exactly what you need - not just with the new ball, but with the old ball too. That's the best I have seen our fast bowlers bowl in Sri Lanka.

"We knew the wicket would slow down and turn. Our fast bowlers were outstanding, and they deserve a lot of credit. I believe as we head into Day Four, conditions will be very different to what we've seen so far," he concluded.