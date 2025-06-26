Taylor Fritz reveals tougher to face between Sinner and Alcaraz

This collage of pictures shows Taylor Fritz (Centre), Carlos Alcaraz (Left) and Jannik Sinner. — X

American Taylor Fritz said that Carlos Alcaraz is a ‘tougher’ opponent than Jannik Sinner, international media reported on Thursday.

Fritz, who started playing professional tennis in 2015, has been impressive against the world’s top players in last few years.

Fritz said that in past one year Alcaraz and Sinner have been at their best, but the Spaniard is harder to beat.

“We had a one-year gap in 2022-23 after [Roger] Federer retired where Rafa [Nadal] and Novak weren’t playing many tournaments,” Fritz said .

“Carlos [Alcaraz] was playing well but he wasn’t established while [Jannik] Sinner wasn’t fully there yet. For a year it felt like anything could happen. Now it seems we’re back to some kind of domination by Alcaraz and Sinner. But it makes me even more determined to improve.

“I’d say Carlos is the harder opponent for me but I have to add the caveat that when we played in the Laver Cup [last year] I ran into the on-fire version of him where it just feels like there’s nothing you can do.”

The American reached his first Grand Slam final in 2024 at the US Open, where he suffered a defeat at the hand of Sinner.

At nearly 28 and with Alcaraz and Sinner becoming masters in their game, Fritz believes that time is running out if he wants to lift a major singles trophy.

“You need to be extremely confident in your abilities and believe in yourself [to reach the tennis elite]. So being a bit delusional, in a positive way, is a good thing. When I was 14 I wasn’t that good but I was very delusional in saying I was going to, without a doubt, make it,” Fritz continued.

“I truly believed it and there’s no way I’d be here now without it. I’ll never knock anyone for saying things that might be delusional or hopeful. I’d probably think about it forever if I don’t do it. I’ll be almost 33.

“The way my body’s been feeling the last couple of years I can’t honestly say that, five years from now, it’s going to be great. I don’t know if I have that many more years of peak tennis. But I’ve never thought I had unlimited time. I’ve always felt like I’ve got to make it happen soon.”