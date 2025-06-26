Amla, de Villiers named in South Africa Champions squad for WCL 2025

South Africa's Hashim Amla (left) and AB de Villiers embrace each other during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Boland Park in Paarl on October 18, 2017. — AFP

South Africa Champions on Thursday, announced a star-studded squad for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, scheduled to run from July 18 to August 2.

The contingent features former South Africa captain AB de Villiers and legendary opener Hashim Amla besides several other prominent figures who represented the national team in the past.

Reacting to his selection, de Villiers termed rejoining the group of legends as truly special before expressing his determination to win the upcoming tournament.

“There’s nothing like playing for South Africa. Being back with this group of legends, in front of fans who’ve always supported us, is truly special. WCL is a celebration of cricket’s spirit—and we’re here not just to participate, but to compete and ultimately to win,” de Villiers said.

Franchise owner Amandeep Singh echoed de Villiers's remarks, expressing his confidence in the squad’s ability to win the tournament.

“This squad is crafted to ignite passion and inspire fans worldwide,” Singh stated.

“Legends like AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, and JP Duminy carry a legacy that echoes across generations. We are truly honoured to have them lead our campaign in WCL 2025, and we are confident the South Africa Champions will set the tournament ablaze.”

For the unversed, South Africa Champions will start their WCL 2025 campaign against West Indies Champions on July 19.

South Africa Champions squad for WCL 2025:

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, SJ Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk and Aaron Phangiso.