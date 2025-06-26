F1 leader Oscar Piastri refuses to seek preferential treatment

McLaren's Oscar Piastri during the press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on June 26, 2025. — Reuters

SPIELBERG: Formula One leader Oscar Piastri on Thursday refused to seek preferential treatment in the title battle with McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Piastri said that the pair will continue to race freely following their collision in Canada two weeks ago.

Piastri leads the F1 Championship driver’s table with 198 points after winning five of the 10 races so far, Norris is second (176) Max Verstappen, who finished second, is in third position overall (155), while George Russell is fourth (136). Fourteen of 24 races remain on the 2025 circuit.

Piastri and his McLaren teammate Norris collided with three laps left in Montreal after the latter ran into the back of Piastri's car while trying to pass for fourth place late in the race.

Piastri said he and Norris had cleared the air after the race and there were no changes to the rules of engagement.

"We’re still free to race, still fighting for a championship each. So, no, keep going racing and make sure that we don't come into contact again," he said.

When asked about his "healthy" lead and whether he might seek preferential treatment, Piastri refused to take favourable treatment.

"Your version of healthy is much bigger than mine. I just want, and we all want, a fair opportunity trying to win both championships. Especially in the Drivers' Championship because ultimately it can only be one of us,” Piastri continued.

"I think the situation has to change dramatically to start having those conversations, and they’re a very long way away at the moment.

"So at the moment, all I can ask for is a fair chance to try and win the championship, and that’s what I want as well. No, I’m not willing to enter those talks at all."