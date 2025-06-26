Asif, Awais lead Pakistan 1 into Asian Team Snooker Championship knockouts

This collage shows Pakistan ceuists Awais Munir (left) and Muhammad Asif. — Reporter/File

COLOMBO: Pakistan 1, comprised of top national cueists Muhammad Asif and Awais Munir, qualified for the knockout stage of the Asian Team Snooker Championship 2025 by winning their first two matches here at the Moors Sports Club on Thursday.

The duo kicked off their campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Cambodia, featuring Neang Tola and Saochetapheam Lon.

In the opening frame of the aforementioned match, Munir thumped Tola 82-30 to give Pakistan an early command.

Asif, on the other hand, carried the momentum forward as he clinched his singles frame against Lon 59-16.

In the doubles contest, which eventually proved decisive, Munir’s 78-point break propelled Pakistan to a commanding 3-0 victory.

The team then took on Qatar, comprised of three cueists Ali Al Obaidli, Bashar Abdul Majeed and Mohanna Al Obaidli, and prevailed 3-1 to book their spot in the knockout stage.

Pakistan 1, however, got off a contrasting start as Munir suffered defeat at the hands of Obaidli in the opening frame.

But Asif showed resilience and scored a 55-point break to beat Majeed 82-23 to level the score at 1-1.

In the doubles frame, Asif and Munir outfoxed Qatar by 63-30 and moved one frame within the victory.

Meanwhile, Munir, who earlier suffered defeat in the singles, rediscovered his lost touch and thumped Obaidli to round up another dominant victory of Pakistan 1.

Although Pakistan 1 have already sealed their berth in the knockout stage, they will take on Sri Lanka 1 in their last group match on Friday.

On the other hand, Pakistan 2, featuring Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Sajjad, produced mixed results as they won one out of their two matches.

Pakistan 2 kicked off their campaign with a come-from-behind victory over Bahrain. The side was trailing 2-0 after the first two frames but won the next three to secure the win.

Their triumphant start, however, was followed by a daunting 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei.

Pakistan 2 will play their last group-stage match against Sri Lanka 2 on Friday.