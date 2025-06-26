Filip Hrgovic accuses Martin Bakole of avoiding fight

An undated photo of Croatian professional boxer Filip Hrgovic (Right) and Martin Bakole. — Instagram

Croatian professional heavyweight boxer Filip Hrgovic accused Martin Bakole of avoiding a fight, international media reported on Thursday.

Bakole, who was once known as the most ducked boxer in the heavyweight division, has struggled in recent times. He was knocked out by Joseph Parker in February after stepping in as a last-minute replacement and later fought to a draw against Efe Ajagba, a fight many believed he narrowly escaped losing.

Speaking in an interview, fellow heavyweight contestant Hrgovic accused Bakole of avoiding a fight against him.

“First, they offered me Martin Bakole, and I said yes but Bakole said no. Then they came with David Adeleye after and he agreed to fight me so we made a quick deal,” Hrgovic said.

When it was said to him that Bakole might be a tough opponent given his former reputation, the Olympic medal winner strongly disagreed.

“He’s a boogeyman maybe for girls, because he is ugly and fat, but not for real fighters,” Hrgovic concluded.

However, Bakole’s trainer, Billy Nelson, has refuted the accusation saying that it was the Croatian who ducked his man.

Hrgovic beat Joe Joyce in his last fight on points over 10 rounds, following his defeat to Daniel Dubois in June 2024 when he was stopped, who was then promoted to full IBF champion after the fight.

Hrgovic will fight David Adeleye in a heavyweight fight on the August 16 card set to be headlined by Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.