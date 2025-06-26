Tom Aspinall names three possible options for first UFC heavyweight title defence

An undated photo of interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Instagram/tomaspinallofficial

Newly crowned undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall named Ciryl Gane, Jailton Almeida and Alexander Volkov as possible options for his first UFC heavyweight title defence, international media reported on Thursday.

Aspinall, the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, was officially crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jon Jones’s retirement this past weekend.

Aspinall is set to make his first title defence as the UFC hunts for his next opponent.

Aspinall has been out of the ring for almost a year now following his first-round TKO of Curtis Blaydes in their rematch at UFC 304 last July.

The Brit said that he is ‘hopefully’ going to fight twice before the year ends. When asked about the number one opponent in a podcast, he reeled off three names.

"I have actually fought most of the top ten. One of the guys I haven't fought is a French guy called Ciryl Gane. That is a fight I was chasing a few times before. He was ducking and diving a little bit himself, so he is due a beating from me. I look forward to that,” Aspinall said.

"Couple more guys down the rankings: there is a Brazilian guy called Jailton Almeida, who I have not fought, and there is a guy I have already beaten [in March 2022 via first-round submission] called Alexander Volkov, who is doing really well for himself.

"Who knows, you never know in the heavyweight division. There are a couple of up-and-coming guys who I have not mentioned as well, so there are some good fights to be made over the next couple of years."



Most of the UFC’s best heavyweights are eying Aspinall's title, however, Gane, who is ranked No.1 at 265lbs is the favourite contender to face the English fighter for the heavyweight title next.