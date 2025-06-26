Nissanka’s ton strengthens Sri Lanka’s command in second Bangladesh Test

Sri Lanka´s Pathum Nissanka (centre) celebrates scoring a century during the second day of their second Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on June 26, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: In-form opener Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten century put Sri Lanka into lead on the second day of their second Test against Bangladesh here at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Thursday.

At the stumps on day two, the hosts were well-positioned at 290/2 in 78 overs in response to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 247 and thus, have secured a 43-run lead.

The home side got off to a steady start to their innings as their opening pair of Lahiru Udara and Nissanka laid a solid foundation by putting together 88 runs.

The opening stand was eventually broken by Taijul Islam in the 24th over when he trapped Udara. The right-handed batter walked back after scoring 40 off 65 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Nissanka was then involved in another crucial partnership for Sri Lanka when he added 194 runs for the second wicket with experienced Dinesh Chandimal.

The duo dominated the Bangladesh bowlers and was looking set to stretch their partnership to the third day but Nayeem Hasan broke the stand by getting Chandimal caught behind in the dying minutes of the second day.

Chandimal fell agonisingly short of his well-deserved 17th Test century as he scored 93 off 153 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and a six.

As a result of his untimely dismissal, Sri Lanka sent Prabath Jayasuriya as nightwatchman, who did well to survive and remained unbeaten on five after facing 13 deliveries.

Nissanka, on the other hand, was unbeaten on 146 off 238 deliveries with the help of 18 boundaries. He will now resume Sri Lanka’s first innings on the third day alongside Jayasuriya.

For Bangladesh, Islam and Hasan could pick up a wicket apiece.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh resumed their first innings from 220/8 through Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain, who fell victim to Asitha Fernando in just the third over of the day after scoring eight off 13 deliveries.

Islam, on the other hand, then recorded a one-sided 18-run partnership with number 11 Nahid Rana until eventually getting dismissed by Sonal Dinusha. He scored 33 off 60 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

For Sri Lanka, Asitha and Dinusha took three wickets each, followed by Vishwa Fernando with two, while Tharindu Ratnayake and Dhananjaya de Silva made one scalp apiece.