Cristiano Ronaldo extends contract with Al-Nassr

Photo of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (Left) in Riyadh on June 26, 2025. — X/@Cristiano

RIYADH: Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his contract with Al-Nassr until 2027, the Saudi Pro League side confirmed on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr back in 2022 after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent, ended the season as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 25 goals previous season and has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for them in all competitions.

However, the Riyadh based club finished in third with 70 points with Champions Al-Ittihad leading the table with 83 points while Al-Hilal in second with 75 points in a 34-match league previous season.

Ronaldo took to the social media after signing a contract, saying a new chapter begins in his post on X.

"A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together," Ronaldo said in a post on X.

A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together. 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/JRwwjEcSZR — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 26, 2025





Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract in 2022, becoming the highest-paid athlete in the world. He has topped the list for the last three years, according to Forbes.

At the age of 40, Ronaldo's estimated total earnings are around $275 million.

He has recently led Portugal to a second UEFA Nations League title this month when they beat neighbours Spain in the final.

Ronaldo is also eying 1000 career goals, with 794 goals scored in club football and 138 for Portugal to take his tally to 932.

There is no doubt that his arrival in Saudi Arabia opened the floodgates for several high-profile players based in Europe to make the switch to the SPL, and the number is increasing with the passage of time, as the likes of Karim Benzema and Sadio Mané have also followed the path of Ronaldo.

Although Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al-Nassr, he is still to win the SPL title, with their best finish being runners-up in 2022-23 and 2023-24.