Zimbabwe to host Sri Lanka for white-ball series in August-September

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza plays a shot during their first T20I against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 14, 2024. — AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Thursday, announced adding a multi-format white-ball series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to run from August 29 to September 7, to their packed summer season.

According to the details, Sri Lanka will tour Zimbabwe for two ODIs and a three-match T20I series, all of which will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The multi-format white-ball series adds to Chevron’s busy summer season, comprising a two-match home Test series against South Africa, followed by T20I tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand and a two-match Test series against the Blackcaps.

The series serves as a crucial opportunity for the home side to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers, which will be hosted in Zimbabwe from September 19 to October 4.

For the unversed, Zimbabwe last featured in the T20 mega event in 2022 as they failed to qualify for the most recent edition, co-hosted by the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies in 2024.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, last played in Zimbabwe in 2023 when they participated in ODI World Cup Qualifiers, while their most recent bilateral series in the country was played in 2016.

ZC MD Givemore Makoni, while confirming the development, expressed his hope that the two teams would produce entertaining cricket before acknowledging the series as ‘crucial’ in their T20 World Cup qualifying campaign.

"We are delighted to confirm Sri Lanka's visit to Zimbabwe for what we expect to be a thrilling and competitive series," Makoni said in a statement.

"Matches between our two nations have always produced entertaining cricket and this tour comes at a crucial time for our team as we prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifying campaign," he added.