Manchester City’s Ederson dismisses exit rumours

Manchester City's Ederson during the match at Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania on June 18, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has refuted reports of his impending departure from the club as he enters the final year of his contract.

Ederson joined City from Benfica for 40 million euros ($46.90 million) in 2017 and since then he is the number one goalkeeper of the club.

The Brazilian was speculated to move to the Saudi Pro League. Reports said that he had received an "unusual proposal" in October, however, Ederson said that his head is with City.

“My head is here. It stays with City. It gives me everything to go back to the Premier League again and try to win the Champions League as well. My mind is staying in the club," Ederson said.

Ederson, who has one year left at the Etihad said that there was a lot of news circulating regarding his future but all was fake.

"My future is here," he said.

"Some friends send me a lot of news but 99% is fake news. I understand you guys [the media].

"You need the news to put a like on social media or rant for the news. I understand, but there's a lot of fake news around my name."

The 31-year-old, who has claimed Premier League Golden Glove three times for the most clean sheets, won six English league titles and a Champions League trophy with City.

Pep Guardiola has three goalkeepers in his squad at the Club World Cup, Ederson, Stefan Ortega and Marcus Bettinelli.

Bettinelli joined from Chelsea on a one-year deal, while Ortega has also only got 12 months left on his contract.

Ortega is also linked with a move to Bundesliga but has been reticent about his future.