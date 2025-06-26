FIH says ‘no formal invitation’ yet to replace New Zealand amid PHF claims

New Zealand's Nic Woods hits the ball during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

KARACHI: While Pakistani officials continue to claim that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is in contact with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) regarding participation in the FIH Pro League, an FIH official has stated that no formal invitation has been extended to any team to replace New Zealand at this stage.

On Thursday, the PHF secretary spoke to the media alongside Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials, discussing the possibility of Pakistan’s participation in the Pro League and the required funds. He added that the PHF is in touch with the FIH on the matter.

However, Geo News received a communication from the FIH stating that the federation is not yet at the stage of inviting the Nations Cup runner-up to join the Pro League.

FIH Senior Communications Manager Nicolas Maingot also dismissed reports of Pakistan being invited to the tournament as "untrue."

"The process is as follows: The winners of the Nations Cup get the opportunity to join the Pro League for the next season. However, if that team declines, then the runner-up gets the opportunity," Maingot explained.

"At the moment, we are not at that stage," the FIH spokesperson added.

In an earlier communication with Geo News, Maingot confirmed that New Zealand has yet to update the FIH on its decision.

"As of Wednesday evening, we have not received Hockey New Zealand’s official stance," he stated via email.

Reports suggest that due to government funding cuts, New Zealand may be unable to participate in the FIH Pro League, as they had also withdrawn from the previous edition.

It is understood that while no official invitation has been extended, there may have been preliminary discussions at the leadership level to gauge Pakistan’s readiness in case New Zealand declines participation.

Meanwhile, the secretary of Pakistan Hockey Federation Rana Mujahid has confirmed while speaking to Geo’s program score that FIH has, for now, asked Pakistan’s availability in case New Zealand pulls out.

“FIH asked us if we would be available and we have replied positively, while we are discussing our possibilities, we have also sought a response from FIH on New Zealand’s final stance on the matter so that we can be in position to make any decision on this,” he said.