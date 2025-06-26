Jofra Archer added to England squad for second India Test

England's Jofra Archer (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma during the third day of their first Test on February 7, 2021. — BCCI

BIRMINGHAM: Right-arm speedster Jofra Archer is likely to play his first Test in more than four years as he has been added to England squad for the upcoming second red-ball fixture against India, scheduled to be played at Edgbaston from July 2 to 6.

Archer’s inclusion is the only change made by the hosts, who lead the five-match series 1-0, courtesy of their five-wicket victory in Leeds.

The 30-year-old, however, faces a stiff challenge as he will be competing with fellow pacers Jamie Overton, Sam Cook, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue for a place in England’s playing XI for the upcoming fixture.

Notably, Archer last played a Test in February 2021 when England toured India for a four-match series.

He was then ruled out of England Test set-up due to the recurrence of his elbow problem, followed by back stress fracture. Following which he could only play seven white-ball fixtures for England until 2024.

Archer recently made his long-awaited first-class return when he represented Sussex in the County Championship Division 1 match against Durham. The right-arm pacer 18 overs and took one wicket in the match, which ended in a draw.

Speaking to the media after the second day’s play of the aforementioned fixture, Archer acknowledged the challenge of playing multi-day cricket but expressed his commitment to keep pushing himself.

"It felt all right today," Archer had said. "I've been playing for a year, and bowling for two years, including the build-up, so everything is fine.

"Now it's a different challenge, because I know my body can hold up to it. The mental part of the game [will be tough]. Over the next couple of days, I'm going to have to battle a bit with it, but it's all good. It's a new challenge, and I'll keep trucking along."

England Men's Test squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes.