PHF seeks PM’s help to secure funds for FIH Pro League participation

Pakistan hockey team poses with their silver medals after losing the FIH Nations Cup final against New Zealand in Malaysia on June 21, 2025. - Facebook/InternationalHockeyFederation

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Rana Mujahid on Thursday addressed a press conference shedding light on the challenges facing Pakistan hockey particularly the financial barriers to participating in the upcoming FIH Pro League.

The Green Shirts recently received an official invitation from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to join the next edition of the prestigious Pro League, following the withdrawal of Nations Cup winners New Zealand due to undisclosed reasons.

“Participating in the Pro League demands substantial resources. The cost is very high,” said Rana Mujahid. “We hope the Prime Minister will assist us in navigating the current situation.”

Pakistan, who finished as runners-up in the Nations Cup final in Malaysia—where they lost 6-2 to New Zealand—are now being considered as replacements.

However, the PHF’s participation remains uncertain due to a funding shortfall.

According to the sources, more than Rs 500 million (approximately $2.5 million) is needed to facilitate the team’s entry into the league.

The federation has been asked to submit a preliminary response to the FIH by Friday, June 27.

"If the Prime Minister helps us, we will be able to move forward," reiterated Rana Mujahid. “We are currently being sponsored by private organisations, but it's not enough to meet the Pro League’s demands.”

Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Yasser Pirzada, also addressed the situation, stating, “We are reviewing the proposal submitted by the Hockey Federation. The amount needed for the Pro League cannot be compared with the expenditure on cricket.”

“We aim to support every federation and will assess what assistance can be provided,” he added.

Rana Mujahid affirmed that PHF will not take any steps that go against the directives of the government or the Sports Board.

He also confirmed that Pakistan will take part in the Junior Asia Hockey Cup and hinted at further activity: “By tomorrow, we will launch a team that will travel to China to participate in a tournament.”

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent performance, he said, “Our performance in the FIH Nations Hockey Cup was satisfactory. We played well in the last tournament.”

While PHF is doing its part to pursue Pro League participation, the federation is under pressure to finalise funding swiftly.

Failure to confirm participation or to follow through after confirmation could result in fines and possible sanctions from the FIH.

The next edition of the FIH Pro League is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

If confirmed, this would mark Pakistan’s return to the league after several years, a vital step in reviving the country's international hockey profile.

The national team is currently ranked 17th in the world, and regular participation in top-tier tournaments is considered essential for improving its global standing.

A formal announcement regarding Pakistan’s inclusion in the Pro League is expected from the FIH in the coming days.