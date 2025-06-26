Kylian Mbappe to miss last group-stage match against RB Salzburg

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during training at Gardens North Country District Park in Palm Beach Gardens on June 25, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe will miss the last Club World Cup group-stage match against RB Salzburg, coach Xabi Alonso confirmed on Wednesday.

The French forward was admitted to a Miami area hospital last week on Wednesday and was discharged on Thursday, after being isolated from teammates on Tuesday.

Since then, the Los Blancos forward has been working out in the gym by himself for recovery.

Amid his recovery, Mbappe has missed Real's first two games, a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal and a 3-1 victory against Pachuca.

Club manager Alonso said that amid Mbappe’s recovery from illness, the latter will miss the match against Salzburg but should be ready for the knockout phase if they progress.

"It was his first day back in boots, his first day running a little, and he did well. But he's not fully recovered yet,” Alonso said

"We talked about it after training and he prefers to rest and recover properly for when we go through. And if we make it to the round of 16 he'll be available, but he was still in the recovery process and wasn't perfect for tomorrow," he added.

Alonso said the decision to rest the forward for Thursday's match was made to prioritise the player's full recovery.

Madrid is on the top of Group H with four points, ahead of Salzburg on goal difference, with Al-Hilal on two points and Pachuca yet to secure a point.

Alonso, who recently joined Los Blancos as a manager following Carlo Ancelotti's exit, said the team has two objectives for Thursday's match, to win and to finish on top.

"The first is to win and finish top of the group. The second is to continue improving as a team ahead of the knockout stage," Alonso added.

When asked about Manchester City as a potential opponent in the round of 16, Alonso said it is not the right time to do the math.

"It's a bad idea to do the math tomorrow. The only decision is to finish first and give it your all. We're going out to win," Alonso concluded.