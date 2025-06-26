Ryan’s masterclass ends Twins’ skid with win over Mariners

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Target Field on Jun 25, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Joe Ryan delivered a dominant performance, tossing six scoreless innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 2–0 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Wednesday.

Ryan allowed just three hits, issued no walks and struck out eight over 93 pitches—61 of them strikes. The win was much needed for the Twins, who had dropped 11 of their previous 13 games.

Kody Clemens provided insurance with a solo home run in the seventh inning—his second in as many games and ninth RBI of the season—launching a 389-foot blast to center field.

Willi Castro opened the scoring in the sixth with a two-out RBI single that brought home Byron Buxton, who had reached on a single and advanced to second on a groundout.

Despite a strong showing, Mariners starter George Kirby was charged with the loss, surrendering one run on three hits across six innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Seattle's offense struggled, managing just three singles all game. MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh went 0-for-four with three strikeouts.

Minnesota’s bullpen backed Ryan with three flawless innings. Louis Varland, Griffin Jax and closer Jhoan Duran combined to preserve the shutout. Duran earned his 11th save of the season with a clean ninth including one strikeout.

It marked the Twins’ first shutout since May 17 against Milwaukee. In their previous five games, they had allowed at least six runs in each, making Wednesday’s result a much-needed boost for the pitching staff.

Seattle’s Emerson Hancock will face Minnesota’s Simeon Woods Richardson in the final of the four-game series on Thursday.