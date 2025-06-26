Anrich Nortje's return timeline unclear after latest injury

Anrich Nortje of South Africa fields the ball during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between England and South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AFP

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has suffered a stress reaction in his back, ruling him out of action for an indefinite period.

The 31-year-old pacer was not selected for South Africa's T20I squad for the upcoming tri-series in Zimbabwe next month and also withdrew from Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, where he was set to represent the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR).

The tri-series will take place in Harare, beginning on July 14, with the final scheduled for July 26, featuring hosts Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

Nortje has endured a frustrating year on the field, managing to play only two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed the injury and said that Cricket South Africa (CSA) is currently unaware of the full extent or recovery timeline.

"We will have to see the length of the time that he will be out and the extent of the injury. I really feel for him," Conrad said. "He is a superstar fast bowler and having to deal with setback after setback can't be easy. We will wait to see how serious it is.

Nortje’s injury woes have been mounting in recent times. He last played international cricket during the T20 World Cup in 2024, but has since faced multiple setbacks.

After opting out of a central contract to focus on T20s, he was ruled out of the home T20I series against Pakistan due to a fractured toe, followed by a back injury that kept him out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Although he joined KKR for the IPL, he was limited to just two appearances before injury struck again.

At this stage, it remains unclear which formats Nortje will target upon his return to full fitness.

"Naturally we are worried. In Anrich's case this is the second or third stress reaction in his back. It is too early to make a diagnosis and we are definitely not drawing a line through this name. He is 31 years old and we are going to give him every chance to come back. We will have to see what the medical team think is the best way forward."

South Africa squad:

Rassie van der Dussen (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane.

Tri-nation T20I series schedule: