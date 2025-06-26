Pakistan drawn in tough group for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers

An undated picture of Pakistan national Futsal team. - Instagram/PakistanNationalFutsalTeam

Pakistan is set to embark on its debut journey in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 qualifiers with a challenging group-stage assignment, as the official draw for the regional qualifiers was revealed.

The national team has been placed in Group D, alongside formidable opponents Iraq, Chinese Taipei, and group hosts Saudi Arabia—all established futsal nations in Asia.

The qualifiers, scheduled to take place from September 20 to 24, will feature 31 teams battling for 16 spots in the tournament finals.

The eight group winners and the seven best second-placed teams, along with host nation Indonesia, will qualify for the 18th edition of the prestigious continental competition, which will be held from January 27 to February 7, 2026.

To secure a place in the finals, Pakistan must finish top of their group or be among the seven best runners-up across all groups.

With Iraq’s higher regional ranking and Saudi Arabia benefitting from home support, the Green Shirts will have to deliver top-notch performances in all three of their matches.

Pakistan’s futsal program has made significant strides in recent years, with a growing number of players progressing from grassroots initiatives to national representation.

However, facing two powerhouses—Saudi Arabia and Iraq—means the road to Indonesia will be anything but easy.

Nevertheless, Pakistan's participation in the qualifiers marks a pivotal step forward in their pursuit of regional recognition.

A strong showing in September could enhance their chances of qualification and reinforce their emergence within Asia’s rapidly evolving futsal landscape.

Full Draw – AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: