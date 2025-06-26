Astros blank Phillies to clinch back-to-back wins in series

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrates his run with teammates against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning at Daikin Park on Jun 10, 2025. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Jeremy Peña’s leadoff double set the tone early, and Victor Caratini’s late home run provided a crucial cushion as the Houston Astros shut out the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Wednesday at Daikin Park, marking their second consecutive shutout victory in the series.

Peña led off the bottom of the first with a double to right field off Phillies starter Zack Wheeler and scored on Isaac Paredes’ RBI single past shortstop Trea Turner, giving Houston an early 1-0 lead.

Wheeler delivered a strong outing despite the loss, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight over six innings.

The Astros’ pitching staff once again stole the spotlight, relying exclusively on left-handed arms to stifle Philadelphia's offense.

Starter Colton Gordon tossed five scoreless innings, surrendering four singles and striking out four without issuing a walk.

He was backed up by a dominant bullpen performance, as Steven Okert, Bennett Sousa, Bryan King, and closer Josh Hader combined for four shutout innings, recording 10 strikeouts and no walks.

The Phillies mounted a threat in the eighth with consecutive singles by Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner. Kyle Schwarber then loaded the bases with an infield hit, but King escaped the jam by striking out Alec Bohm and inducing a groundout from Nick Castellanos.

Caratini provided insurance in the bottom of the eighth with his sixth home run of the season — a 423-foot blast to left-center off reliever Matt Strahm.

Hader secured his 21st save of the season with a flawless ninth inning, sealing the Astros’ second straight 2-0 win over the Phillies.

Houston will look to complete the sweep in Thursday’s series finale, with Hunter Brown set to take the mound against Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez.